Mystery Deepens After Body Found In Hudson Valley, New York Lake

A body was found floating face down in a man-made Hudson Valley lake. Police treated it like a crime scene.

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered face down in the man-made lake in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Ongoing Investigation: Body Found In Man-Made Lake In Rockland County, New York

Google Google loading...

The Suffern Police Department confirmed late Monday afternoon that Suffern police officers were on scene at the Suffern Quarry for a report of a body in the water.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Partner law enforcement agencies are on scene providing additional resources. An investigation is underway," the Sufferen Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We will provide an update with further details as soon as practical."

Days later, police have yet to update the public.

Suffern Mayor Michael Curley also confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and treated it as a potential crime scene.

Google Google loading...

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

"I want to inform the public that we have a body floating in the Suffern Quarry. Our police are on the scene and we have the fire department to assist in retrieving the body," Curley wrote on Facebook.

Body Found In Suffern Quarry Lake Under Still Investigation

In an update, Mayor Curley said the body was recovered. The victim is a 57-year-old man. He's name hasn't been released.

As of now, the death doesn't appear "suspicious."

Google Google loading...

"It does not appear to be suspicious, but we will know more after the coroner's report and further investigation, Curley wrote in an update.

Hidden Danger Found At Dozens Of New York State Beaches

These Beaches Are Bacteria Hotspots

New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots" The information is according to the Surfrider Foundation.