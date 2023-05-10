Mysterious Death At Jail In Hudson Valley Under Investigation

An investigation is ongoing after a woman died from "unknown causes" while in custody at a jail in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 40-year-old woman mysteriously died inside the Orange County Jail

Death Inside Orange County Jail Under Investigation

A 40-year-old woman who's in custody at the Orange County Jail died from unknown cause on Saturday, May 6, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

"On Saturday, May 6th, 2023, a 40-year-old female in custody at the Orange County Jail died of unknown causes," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. "An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

Police did not release any details about the 40-year-old woman. It's unclear if the woman is a Hudson Valley resident.

Investigation Ongoing After Inmate Dies Inside Orange County Jail

On top of the autopsy, an investigation into the 40-year-old's death is ongoing.

"The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Administration and Staff is working in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office on the continuing investigation. Further information will be released at a later time."

