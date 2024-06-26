Must See TV: Hudson Valley, New York Native’s Dream To Come True

A Hudson Valley native should see his dream come true tonight. Here's how to watch.

The NBA Draft starts Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York. Just before the draft, the two New York teams struck up a rare trade.

New York Knicks And Brooklyn Nets Make Rare Trade Before NBA Draft

Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks Getty Images loading...

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade forward Mikal Bridges and a 2026 second-round pick to the New York Knicks for four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick, a pick-swap, Bojan Bogdanovic and more.

It's the first trade between the two teams in over 40 years! The trade, which happened less than 24 hours before the NBA Draft, brought excitement to many New Yorkers.

But one New Yorker is ready for some more excitement during the NBA Draft.

Orange County, New York Native Expected To Be Drafted In The 1st Round

Born In Middletown, From Westtown, New York. Went To Minisink Valley High School

Kyle Filipowski first attended Minisink Valley High School in Slate Hill, New York. After his freshman year he transferred to Fordham Preparatory School in The Bronx. He later transferred to Wilbraham & Monson Academy Massachusetts.

Filipowski was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2022 class. He ended up playing college basketball at Duke University where he made the All-American Team

Pittsburgh v Duke Getty Images loading...

The NBA Draft starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It airs on ABC and ESPN.

