Must-See Photos: Plane Crashes Near Water in Hudson Valley

A single-engine plane went down near a body of water in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., the Warwick Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a downed aircraft in the area of Woodland Way and State School Road in Warwick.

Firefighters soon found the aircraft on the shore of Wickham Lake and Wickham Woodlands park.

