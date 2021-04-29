Must-See Photos: Plane Crashes Near Water in Hudson Valley
A single-engine plane went down near a body of water in the Hudson Valley.
On Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., the Warwick Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a downed aircraft in the area of Woodland Way and State School Road in Warwick.
Firefighters soon found the aircraft on the shore of Wickham Lake and Wickham Woodlands park.
For the rest of the story and wild photos from the scene, scroll through the photo gallery below:
