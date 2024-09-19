Music Icon Accused Of Sexual ‘Freak Offs’ Raised In Hudson Valley

Did you know that Sean "Diddy" Combs grew up in the Hudson Valley?

It took until Diddy's arrest this week for me to recall that Sean Combs grew up in the Hudson Valley.

Puff Daddy Raised In Lower Hudson Valley

"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival

The Hip-hop mogul who was raised in the Lower Hudson Valley was arrested in New York City Monday night and pleaded not guilty Tuesday to numerous charges after a grand jury indicted him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

"For decades, Combs abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct. To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled--creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice," the indictment unsealed on Tuesday states.

Prosecutors have accused Combs, AKA Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Diddy, Puffy, Love, of physically and mentally abusing and intimidating women in a variety of ways, including forcing them into orgies he called "Freak Offs."

Denied Bail

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show

Combs was denied bail on Tuesday. Combs hoped posting a $50 million bond and agreeing to wear a GPS monitor while limiting his travel to New York City and Miami would help.

However, prosecutors argued that he could be a flight risk, and a danger to the public, and officials allege he has a history of pressuring witnesses.

On Wednesday, a second judge denied his appeal for bail. According to the judge, federal prosecutors had provided enough evidence that Combs is a danger to obstruct justice and potentially intimidate witnesses if he was allowed to be out on bail.

Born In Harlem, Raised In Mount Vernon, Westchester County

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Combs was born in Harlem, New York but was raised in Mount Vernon, New York.

