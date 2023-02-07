‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery
A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations.
In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
MrBeast Opens Up In Newburgh, Orange County, New York
MrBeast continues to open up new locations across the Hudson Valley and New York State. One Hudson Valley Post reader called MrBeast Burger the "In-N-Out burger of the East Coast."
I was recently very happy to learn a new location opened up near my home in Newburgh.
MrBeast Opens Up New Location in Ellevnille, Ulster County, New York
Residents in Ellenville, New York can now feast on MrBeast.
Look Out: Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
MrBeast Burger runs out of "ghost kitchens," which use existing restaurants to create MrBest menu items. The goal is to help restaurants make more money.
"MrBeast Burger operates out of existing restaurant kitchens, allowing restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation. MrBeast Burger is available for restaurants to prepare out of their existing kitchens as a way to generate a new revenue stream—the menu is accessed only via apps and it is delivered directly to your door," MrBeast writes on its website.
MrBeast is now running a ghost kitchen at Marbella, Tapas and Wine Bar on Canal Street in Ellevnille.
"BURGERS 🍔🍔🍔🍔 #mrbeast #mrbeastburger 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Marbella, Tapas and Wine Bar recently wrote on Facebook to share the good news.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
MrBeast is open in Albany, Bronx, Brooklyn, East Meadow, New York City, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Syosesst, the Bronx
MrBeast operates many "ghost" kitchens across New York State, according to its website. Including in:
- Albany
- Amherst
- Arlington
- Baldwin
- Bronx
- Brooklyn
- Camillus
- Cross River
- Deer Park
- East Meadow
- Elmsford
- Fayetteville
- Garden City
- Great Neck
- Halfmoon
- Harriman
- Hastings-On-Hudson
- Haverstraw
- Hicksville
- Holtsville
- Horseheads
- Jericho
- Latham
- Mount Kisco
- New York
- New York Mills
- Orchard Park
- Plainview
- Poughkeepsie
- Rochester
- Saratoga Springs
- Scarsdale
- Smithtown
- Staten Island
- Syosset
- Vestal
- Wappingers Falls
- Watertown
- Webster
- Westbury
- White Plains