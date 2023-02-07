‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations.

In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.

MrBeast Opens Up In Newburgh, Orange County, New York

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

MrBeast continues to open up new locations across the Hudson Valley and New York State. One Hudson Valley Post reader called MrBeast Burger the "In-N-Out burger of the East Coast."

I was recently very happy to learn a new location opened up near my home in Newburgh.

MrBeast Opens Up New Location in Ellevnille, Ulster County, New York

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Residents in Ellenville, New York can now feast on MrBeast.

MrBeast Burger runs out of "ghost kitchens," which use existing restaurants to create MrBest menu items. The goal is to help restaurants make more money.

"MrBeast Burger operates out of existing restaurant kitchens, allowing restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation. MrBeast Burger is available for restaurants to prepare out of their existing kitchens as a way to generate a new revenue stream—the menu is accessed only via apps and it is delivered directly to your door," MrBeast writes on its website.

Marbella, Tapas and Wine Bar/FB Marbella, Tapas and Wine Bar/FB loading...

MrBeast is now running a ghost kitchen at Marbella, Tapas and Wine Bar on Canal Street in Ellevnille.

"BURGERS 🍔🍔🍔🍔 #mrbeast #mrbeastburger 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Marbella, Tapas and Wine Bar recently wrote on Facebook to share the good news.

MrBeast is open in Albany, Bronx, Brooklyn, East Meadow, New York City, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Syosesst, the Bronx

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

MrBeast operates many "ghost" kitchens across New York State, according to its website. Including in:

Albany

Amherst

Arlington

Baldwin

Bronx

Brooklyn

Camillus

Cross River

Deer Park

East Meadow

Elmsford

Fayetteville

Garden City

Great Neck

Halfmoon

Harriman

Hastings-On-Hudson

Haverstraw

Hicksville

Holtsville

Horseheads

Jericho

Latham

Mount Kisco

New York

New York Mills

Orchard Park

Plainview

Poughkeepsie

Rochester

Saratoga Springs

Scarsdale

Smithtown

Staten Island

Syosset

Vestal

Wappingers Falls

Watertown

Webster

Westbury

White Plains

Mr. Beast Burger Invades the Hudson Valley

