A beloved actor who made the Hudson Valley his "temporary home" may soon be hearing "and the Oscar goes too...."

"The Whale" starring Brendan Fraser premiered at 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. The film is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play.

Brendan Fraser Movie Filmed In Hudson Valley Getting Oscar Buzz

Fraser plays an English teacher in Idaho suffering from obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter.

"A reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption," IMDB writes about the film.

The audience gave Frazer a six-minute standing ovation after the credits rolled on the Darren Aronofsky film. Fraser was seen crying during the ovation and took a bow.

The film also includes “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink and Samantha Morton of “The Walking Dead” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” as well as Ty Simpkins and Hong Chau, according to The Orange County New York Tourism and Film Office.

Fraser's character is also a 600-pound gay man who's confined to a wheelchair. The response to Frazer's acting "likely put him at the forefront of this year’s best actor Oscars race," Variety reports.

Movie Filmed In Newburgh, New York

In early 2021, the movie was filmed on location at Umbra Sound Stages located on Scobie Drive in Newburgh, New York.

Filming for “The Whale” began in February 2021. Umbra Stages was home to the production crew with most of the filming taking place indoors at the company’s Stage 4, an 18,000-square-foot drive-on sound stage.

Umbra Sound Stages calls itself the "Hudson Valley's premiere production facility," on Facebook.

Fraser Made The Hudson Valley His 'Temporary Home'

During the filming, Fraser made the Hudson Valley his "temporary home," according to Orange County New York Tourism and Film Office.

In March 2021, the Orange County New York Tourism and Film Office organized and delivered welcome baskets to Fraser and the rest of the cast and crew of "The Whale."

Orange County Businesses Give Welcome Basket

All of the actors received their own welcome baskets with items donated by Orange County businesses. Participating businesses included:

Finding Home Farms (Greenville)

Love Bites Chocolatier (Monroe)

City Winery Hudson Valley (Montgomery)

Newburgh Brewing Company (Newburgh)

Soons Orchards (New Hampton)

Brotherhood Winery (Washingtonville)

"The Whale" is set to be released in theaters nationwide on Friday, December 9.

