This New Change Means More Weekly Money For New Yorkers

Thousands of New Yorkers will start getting more money each week, without having to lift a finger.

New York State is raising its unemployment insurance benefits for the first time in years.

New York State Raises Unemployment Benefits

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week that New York State paid off the nearly $7 billion federal Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund loan.

“By paying off this unprecedented Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt, we are delivering long-overdue relief to New York’s workers and businesses,” Governor Hochul said

Hochul says this move will increase benefits for unemployed New Yorkers and cut costs to businesses.

“This is about doing what’s right — raising benefits for unemployed New Yorkers who need support, cutting costs for businesses that are driving our economy forward, and putting money back into New Yorkers’ pockets," Hochul added.

Unemployment Benefits Increasing By About 75 Percent

Hochul's office reports that the weekly unemployment benefits are increasing by nearly 75 percent.

Weekly unemployment benefits have been capped at $504 since 2019. It will now increase weekly to a maximum of $869.

The weekly maximum was frozen because of debt, Hochul adds. Because the debt was paid off, New Yorkers will benefit.

Hochul says New York is now delivering long-overdue relief to workers and businesses.

The maximum weekly unemployment benefit will increase to $869 in October 2025.

