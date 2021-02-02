More Snow Could Fall in the Hudson Valley For Super Bowl Weekend

With snow in the forecast for multiple days this weekend the weather might not be that super in the Hudson Valley.

As the Hudson Valley digs out from Monday's snowstorm, the last thing most want to hear is more snow is in the forecast.

The snow slammed into the Hudson Valley, dropping two feet of snow in some places. Hudson Valley Weather says the region saw 12 to 30 inches of snow from 5 a.m. Monday to midnight, on top of the few inches that fell Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

The Weather Channel believes around one inch of snow will fall on Friday in Orange, Dutchess, and Putnam counties while residents in Ulster and Sullivan Counties could find themselves with 1 to 3 inches of more snow.

The Weather Channel also says there's a chance the Hudson Valley could see snow on Super Bowl Sunday into Monday morning. As of this writing, 2 to 5 inches of snow is forecast to fall Sunday evening into Monday morning in Orange, Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland and Ulster counties. Westchester County could see 2 to 5 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service hasn't issued any snow total predictions but says there's a chance of snow for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Orange County. Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Putnam County could see snow on Friday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

