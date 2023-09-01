Missing Upstate New York Man Found Dead Near Baseball Hall Of Fame
A missing 61-year-old was found deceased.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed a dead hiker was found by forest rangers in this week's DEC Forest Rangers Week In Review report
Wilderness Recovery: Town of Middlefield, Otsego County, New York
On Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m., Forest Ranger Cooley overheard radio traffic about a missing hiker. The Otsego County Sheriff's Department was conducting the search.
Officers were told by the hiker's coworkers that the 61-year-old's car had been in the parking lot since August 20.
The 61-year-old man was hiking Natty Bumppo's Cave in the Cooperstown area.
Forest Ranger Cooley and Sheriff's Deputies searched the trail to the caves and continued to the bottom of the cliffs.
At one point a Otsego County Sheriff's Office deputy called the missing hiker's phone and heard it ringing.
Around noon, Forest Ranger Cooley spotted a blue object in the woods, which turned out to be the deceased hiker, according to the DEC.
The 61-year-old's name and cause of death haven't been released. The hiker was taken to a nearby coroner.
