Missing Upstate New York Kid Found Hurt After Exhausting Overnight Search

New York State officials frantically searched for a missing teen who disappeared in the freezing cold overnight.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed rangers searched for a missing 13-year-old in Upstate New York in this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.

Wilderness Search: Town of Belfast, Allegany County, New York

Allegany County Google loading...

On Jan. 29 at 12:45 a.m., Allegany County 911 requested Forest Ranger Assistance in the search for a missing 13-year-old from Belfast, New York. The child's name wasn't released.

Five Rangers were joined by New York State Police (NYSP) Troopers, the NYSP Canine Unit, the NYSP Drone Unit, and the Allegany County Sherriff’s Office Drone Unit in searching for the child.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In the dark, crews followed footprints in the snow for miles. The 13-year-old was mostly following the road, but also went in and out of brush, according to the DEC.

Missing Child Found After Overnight Search In Upstate New York

DEC DEC loading...

On Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 11:15 a.m., around 12 hours after the DEC joined the search, the child was found about eight miles from home.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The teen was wearing jeans, a winter coat, and a hat, but only rubber clogs on his feet.

Allegany County Medical Transport Service drove the 13-year-old to a nearby hospital for treatment of hypothermia and frostbite.

It's unclear how the teen went missing

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Thankfully this child was found safe. Sadly, many other children from across the Empire State remain missing. If you think you can help, see the list below.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.