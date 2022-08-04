Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley

We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway.

On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County.

Newburgh, New York Woman Goes Missing in Beekman, New York

Katherine Garcia, 23, of Newburgh, New York went missing early Sunday morning. The 23-year-old Orange County woman was last seen around Hopewell Junction and Lagrangeville in Dutchess County, New York on Sunday, July 31. It was believed she was traveling from Dutchess County back to New Windsor, New York.

On Monday, August 1, Garcia was reported missing to the New York State Police by her family.

"My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably on her way home to New Windsor, New York, in a black Hyundai Tucson," Rodriguez Garcia wrote on Facebook.

Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York

Garcia was reportedly last seen by friends on Saturday night, July 30, or early Sunday, July 31, at a home in the town of Beekman, police say.

She was last seen wearing a red dress and driving a black Hyundai Tuscan with a plate number of HPL-6286.

Garcia was described as being a 23-year-old 5'2" 150-pound woman with brown eyes and black hair with highlights

Missing Newburgh, New York Woman Found Dead in East Fishkill, New York

Police found Garcia's car while searching for her in Dutchess County, according to New York State Police.

A rollover accident on the Taconic State Parkway was reported by Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. The rollover crash occurred on the Taconic State Parkway southbound near mile marker 37.5 in East Fishkill, New York, not far from the Interstate 84 exit.

First responders searched the nearby woods for the vehicle and later reported the vehicle was found in a body of water.

New York State Police confirmed on Wednesday that Garica's car was found off the road in a small body of water off of the Taconic State Parkway near Exit 37 (Interstate 84) in the town of East Fishkill.

Garcia, the sole occupant in the vehicle, was found deceased, according to New York State Police.

Missing Newburgh Woman Worked For Rehabilitation Support Services in Newburgh, New York

"Katherine was a gentle loving and caring soul. The short time she was on this earth left such a mark in all our hearts," her obituary states.

Garica worked in Newburgh, New York as a care manager with Rehabilitation Support Services. She earned a bachelor's degree from Mercy College in 2017.

NYPD Helped In Search For Missing Newburgh, New York Girl in Dutchess County

The family thanks an NYPD detective and his wife for helping find Garica and giving the family closure.

"We will be eternally grateful to our family friend NYPD detective Ramon Velez and his wife Lourdes Velez. Ramon Velez didn’t give up until he found our Sweet and forever beloved daughter Katherine. Thank you for giving us closure," the family wrote in Garcia's obituary.

Funeral Planned For Garcia In Orange County, New York

Visitation for Garica will be held at Brooks Funeral Home in the City of Newburgh on Thursday, August 4 from 10:30-12:30 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to be held at St. Patrick's Church in Newburgh on Thursday, August 4 at 1 p.m, with entombment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, according to Garcia's obituary.

