Tragic Ending For Missing First Responder In Upstate New York

A beloved New York forest ranger who vanished after signing out of work was just found dead while camping in Upstate New York.

Early last month, DEC Assistant Forest Ranger Brendan Jackson went missing after working shift.

Forest Ranger Goes Missing Camping In Upstate New York

DEC DEC loading...

Officials say he "signed out for work" in the evening on June 7. After working that day, he went camping in the Adirondacks. June 7th was the last time he spoke with his DEC coworkers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Since joining DEC in 2008, Brendan has served as a remarkable steward of natural resources focused on educating and assisting New Yorkers seeking to connect with nature, particularly in the remote Adirondack wilderness. With his most recent service as Assistant Forest Ranger in the High Peaks, Brendan put the public’s safety above his own when responding to rescues, suppressing fires, patrolling trails, and helping maintain backcountry facilities," the DEC said in a statement.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Forest Ranger Found Dead While Camping

His body was found on June 15 in a camping tent on the Duck Hole Trail, located in the Adirondack High Peaks, the Adirondack Explorer reports.

DEC DEC loading...

In a July press release, the DEC confirmed Jackson "passed away while camping" at the age of 42. The cause of death wasn't released.

Jackson started his DEC career as an intern with the DEC’s Five Rivers Environmental Education Center.

DEC DEC loading...

The DEC says since he started, he repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to educating New Yorkers about the importance of protecting our natural resources.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young