Missing Elderly Man Found Dead Near Upstate New York Zoo

A missing Upstate New York 89-year-old man with dementia was tragically found dead near a zoo.

George Felton of Binghamton, New York was reported missing in early February.

Search For Missing Elderly Man In Binghamton, New York

Felton was described as a 5'7" 120-pound black man with brown eyes and balding hair.

He was last seen on Feb. 6 around 9 p.m. wearing a blue jacket, blue baseball cap, black plants and black sneakers.

Police also confirmed Felton had dementia. He was classified as a missing vulnerable adult.

Missing Vulnerable Upstate New York Man Found Dead Near Zoo

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to Burlington Street and Sherwood Avenue following a report that Felton was found unresponsive.

Felton was found near the Ross Park Zoo, not far from his home, WNBF reports.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation Continues

His death was ruled non-criminal, as a result of a medical condition, WBNG reports.

However, police note the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Department at 607-772-7076.

