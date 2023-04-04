Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

In the past few months around 40 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing.

Here's how you can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Your Help Is Needed Across New York State

Officials are hoping you can help find these missing children. When you have a chance, please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

38 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

In total, 38 children recently went missing from across the Empire State, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Some went missing around Christmas and New Year's while others profiled went missing in the past few days, weeks, or months, officials say.

From Dec. 1, 2022, until April. 1, 2023, nearly 40 children have gone missing across New York State

What To Do If you Find Any Of These Missing New York Children

If you are a parent or guardian of one of the missing children and they have been found contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.

Call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost If you see any of these missing people.

You can also call New York State Police or you're local police department. Or call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

All of the information we provided is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

