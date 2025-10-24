Heartwarming Truth About Missing 86-Year-Old New Yorker

An 86-year-old woman vanished from her New York home, triggering a massive search.

The New York State DEC says they helped find an 86-year-old who was missing for about a day. The DEC confirmed the rescue in this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review

Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Woman

A Statewide alert was issued last week after 86-year-old Janice Short went missing. She was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Broome County.

Short was labeled as a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert. Police say the endangered woman was last seen at her Tracy Creek Road home in the Town of Vestal.

She had an injury to her lip from a recent fall. She was believed to have been wearing a dark purple jacket, a white knit hat, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Janice has an injury to her lip from a recent fall.

Wilderness Search: Town of Vestal, Broome County

The New York State DEC joined the search on Oct. 15, around noon. Officials were told that Short liked to go for walks near her home on Tracy Creek Road.

Vestal Police used a drone with heat detection capability and deployed a K9 unit with negative results.

About 24 hours after she went missing, a neighbor found her behind his house, calling for help.

The 86-year-old fell in a bush, hurt their back, and saw the lights from searchers, but wasn’t strong enough to get up or yell loudly enough for them to hear.

Short's son thanked everyone for helping find his mom.

"Thank you to all the Vestal Police Department and all the first responders for finding my mom so diligently and bringing this ordeal to a close.I am so glad you enjoy your job and have shown (that) you do it so well. The community came together like humanity should. Again, thank you, everyone.❤️❤️❤️," Michael Short wrote on Facebook.

