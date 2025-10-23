Heartbreaking End To Search For Missing Upstate New Yorker

After days of searching, officials have confirmed a tragic ending to the disappearance of a 36-year-old Upstate New York man.

The New York State DEC confirmed the tragic news that the missing 36-year-old was found dead.

Upstate New York Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Man

A 36-year-old man was reported missing by his family on Oct 13, near North Schuyler Road in Alpine, New York.

The man's family told the Skylar County Sheriff's Office they were concerned for his well-being because they were unable to contact him, which was unusual.

He was last seen driving a blue 2000 Ford Ranger. A friend later found that car in a parking area on Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area.

DEC Joins The Search In the Town of Newfield, Tompkins County

The New York State DEC joined the search for the missing man on Oct. 15.

Rangers joined the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, Amigo Search and Rescue, and 40 volunteers from eight fire departments in the search.

For days, the search lasted without any sign of the missing man.

Missing Man Found Dead

Sadly, on Oct. 17, around 1:10 p.m., search crews found the missing 36-year-old deceased in the woods.

His name wasn't released. A potential cause of death also wasn't released.

Rangers turned over the man's body to the Tompkins County Coroner’s office and the incident to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department.

