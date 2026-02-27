Millions In New York Face Major Tax Refund Check Delay

If you’re wondering why your bank account is still empty, a specific federal law is the culprit. Here is when New Yorkers will finally see that cash.

A couple of tax credits could delay your refunds this year.

Why New Yorker's Tax Refund Checks Are Delayed In New York

Many New Yorkers who acted quickly and filed their taxes are having to wait a bit longer than expected to receive their refunds.

That's if they claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit.

Experts report that the IRS did not release refunds until mid-February. This gives the IRS time to stop payments of any false filings.

The delayed distributions of tax refunds are part of the 2015 Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act.

The IRS advises all to check its Where's My Refund tool for a personalized refund date.

Why New Yorkers' Tax Refunds Are Surging

There is great news for New Yorkers who have filed their taxes, or will soon.

Early filing data from the IRS shows the average tax refund is up nearly 11 percent.

The 2026 tax season shows the average tax refund is $2,290. That's a 10.9% increase from 2025, officials say.

The average might even increase more, since the current figures do not include millions of Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit refunds.

