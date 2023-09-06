Millhouse Brews Beer On Tap For Poughkeepsie Germania Oktoberfest

Special beer by Millhouse Brewing Company will only be offered at the Oktoberfest event.

Millhouse Brewing Company is an Award-winning industrial chic American-style brewpub located in the heart of Poughkeepsie, NY. The restaurant is getting ready for Oktoberfest season with a pop-up menu starting on Sept. 7 that includes all sorts of great German faire, like their famous beer & cheese Soup, schnitzel Sandwich, jumbo Bavarian pretzel, and more.

In addition to the great Oktoberfest menu, the popular brewery is also getting ready for the Poughkeepsie Germania Oktoberfest, where they'll be brewing up a special beer.

Bill Reuter, Honorary President of Germania took to social media to post about Germania Oktoberfest coming up in September and Millhouse Brewery brewing a beer that will be brewed in the Reinheitsgebot tradition, and will only be available at the Poughkeepsie Germania Oktoberfest event.

Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest returns This September

Break out the lederhosen! For over 170 years, Germania of Poughkeepsie has been dedicated to the preservation of and education of the public about Germany and German-American Heritage and Culture.

The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is one of the most popular annual events in the area. The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is held on the Germania Hall festival grounds at 51 Old Degarmo Rd in Poughkeepsie, NY the weekend of Sept. 8-10. The cost of the event is $5 each day, and kids 16 and under are free. There is also a $1 off Veterans/Military discount. Parking is free.

It's a fun weekend for the whole family with German music, dancers, and entertainment. Plus, great food like pretzels and bratwurst, and of course plenty of beer, including that special German beer from Millhouse Brewing! Get more info and tickets here.

