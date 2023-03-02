Milk Truck Catches Fire Driving On New York State Thruway In HV
Officials feared drinking water in the Hudson Valley was going to be tainted following a milk truck fire on I-87 near a source of public drinking water.
On Wednesday, March 1, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed a milk truck fire in Orange County in its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.
Milky Way In Orange County
In early February, ECOs in Orange County received a call from the New York State Thruway Authority reporting a tandem trailer carrying milk burst into flames on the side of the New York State Thruway.
New York State Police and Thruway Authority employees arrived on the scene to assess the damage from the milk truck fire on the Thruway in Orange County. Officials didn't confirm where on I-87 the crash occurred.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The DEC was called the area due to concerns the milk released from the trailer could impact the nearby Ramapo River, a source of public drinking water, officials say.
Truck Carrying Milk Catches Fire On New York State Thruway
Thankfully, the driver was not injured and the milk did not reach the river, according to the DEC.
"Dairy products like milk can break down in the water and result in a reaction that removes much-needed oxygen, potentially killing fish and other aquatic species," the DEC stated in a press release.
Cause of Milk Truck Fire On I-87 In Orange County
Officials believe the fire started from a brake overheating in one of the trailers, the DEC reports.
Explained: ‘TODAY’ Show Host From ‘Upstate New York’ Abruptly Leaves Mid-Show
ECOs worked with New York State Police and the Thruway Authority to ensure no environmental damage to the surrounding area resulted from the fire.