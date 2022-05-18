Mid-Hudson Bridge Closed To All Traffic ‘Until Further Notice’

The Mid-Hudson Bridge is currently closed to all traffic "until further notice." Drivers during the Wednesday morning commute are told to seek other alternatives.

On Wednesday just after 7 a.m. the New York State Bridge Authority confirmed the Mid-Hudson Bridge is closed. All lanes of traffic were stopped due to an accident on the east end of the bridge, officials say. Officials warned all to expect delays in the area.

Mid-Hudson Bridge in New York Closed To All Traffic in Ulster, Dutchess Counties

Mid-Hudson Bridge, aerial shot, Hudson River, Poughkeepsie Patrick Tewey loading...

"Mid-Hudson Bridge: East End accident, all lanes of traffic. Traffic (is) currently stopped (in) both directions. Expect delays," New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook.

Mid-Hudson Bridge: East End accident, all lanes of traffic. Traffic currently stopped both directions. Expect delays. Posted by New York State Bridge Authority on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Five minutes later the New York State Bridge Authority announced the bridge is currently blocked to all traffic due to an accident on the east end. Again, officials told drivers to expect delays and seek alternative routes.

"Mid-Hudson Bridge: Bridge currently blocked to all traffic due to East End accident, expect delays, seek (an) alternative route," the New York State Bridge Authority wrote in an updated Facebook post.

Accident in Dutchess County Closes Mid-Hudson Bridge

Mid-Hudson Bridge, City of Poughkeepsie, Poughkeepsie Waterfront, Hudson River PATRICK TEWEY loading...

The Town of Lloyd Police Department also confirmed the bridge is closed due to an accident on the Dutchess County side of the bridge.

"Mid-Hudson Bridge CLOSED until further notice due to a motor vehicle accident on the Dutchess side of the bridge," the Town of Lloyd Police Department wrote on Facebook just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

More information about the accident or bridge closure isn't known at this time. We will update this article when more information is known.

10 WEIRD TRAFFIC LAWS TO WATCH OUT FOR THIS SUMMER

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC