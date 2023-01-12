Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State

Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9.

No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York State

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Despite no one hitting the Megan Millions jackpot, many tickets sold in New York State are winners, including a $3 million winning ticket sold in the Hudson Valley.

Mega Millions + No Megaplier Winners In New York State

  • Second Prize: $1 million- 1 New York winner (see location below)
  • Third Prize: $10,000 - 20 New York winners
  • Fourth Prize: $500 - 430 New York winners
  • Fifth Prize: $200 - 967 New York winners
  • Sixth Prize: $10 - 22,548 New York winners
  • Seventh Prize: $10 - 17,640 New York winners
  • Eight Prize: $4 - 125,391 New York winners
  • Ninth Prize: $2 - 285,227 New York winners

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York City

Getty Images
The $ 1 million winning second-prize ticket was sold in New York City.

According to the New York State Lottery, it was sold at Gateway News at 1633 Broadway in New York, New York.

Mega Millions +  Megaplier Winners In New York State

  • Second Prize: $3 million - 1 New York Winner, In Hudson Valley (see details below)
  • Third Prize: $30,000- 3 New York winner
  • Fourth Prize: $1,500 - 62 New York winners
  • Fifth Prize: $600 -102 New York winners
  • Sixth Prize: $30 - 2,364 New York winners
  • Seventh Prize: $30 - 1,791 New York winners
  • Eight Prize: $12 - 12,772 New York winners
  • Ninth Prize: $6 - 27,890 New York winners

See More: Food Network Chef With NYC Experience Brings Back Hudson Valley Eatery

$3 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Newburgh, New York

Google
The $3 million winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh. The store is located at 59 North Plank Road.

The unknown holder of the second-prize ticket played the Megaplier to win $3 million.

