Measles Explosion Hits New York—Many At High Risk

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Measles cases are exploding, and New York is one of the hardest hit. Here’s how many people have died, who’s most at risk, and the symptoms everyone should know.

The number of measles cases is nearing a 30-year high in the U.S.

U.S. Measles Cases Near 30-Year High

According to the CDC, so far in 2025, there have been 1,168 confirmed cases of measles across 33 states, including New York.

Ages of cases include:

  • Under 5 years: 339 (29%)
  • 5-19 years: 439 (38%)
  • 20+ years: 381 (33%)
  • Age unknown: 9 (1%)

Last year, there were under 300 cases last year.

Experts predict the U.S. will beat the 1,274 cases reported in 2019 and will see numbers not seen since 1992.

3 Deaths Confirmed

The CDC reports that three people have died from measles in 2025. Ages weren't released.

About 140 people have been hospitalized.

Percent of Age Group Hospitalized

  • Under 5 years: 21% (71 of 339)
  • 5-19 years: 8% (34 of 439)
  • 20+ years: 8% (31 of 381)
  • Age unknown: 11% (1 of 9)

Most Cases Are From the Unvaccinated

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The CDC says 95 percent of cases this year are from the "unvaccinated."

Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it.

