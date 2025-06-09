Measles Explosion Hits New York—Many At High Risk

Measles cases are exploding, and New York is one of the hardest hit. Here’s how many people have died, who’s most at risk, and the symptoms everyone should know.

The number of measles cases is nearing a 30-year high in the U.S.

U.S. Measles Cases Near 30-Year High

483856033 nickylarson974 loading...

According to the CDC, so far in 2025, there have been 1,168 confirmed cases of measles across 33 states, including New York.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for

Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Ages of cases include:

Under 5 years: 339 (29%)

5-19 years: 439 (38%)

20+ years: 381 (33%)

Age unknown: 9 (1%)

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported an infected person who was contagious visited a popular restaurant. CLICK HERE for more information.

Last year, there were under 300 cases last year.

Experts predict the U.S. will beat the 1,274 cases reported in 2019 and will see numbers not seen since 1992.

3 Deaths Confirmed

The CDC reports that three people have died from measles in 2025. Ages weren't released.

About 140 people have been hospitalized.

Percent of Age Group Hospitalized

Under 5 years: 21% (71 of 339)

5-19 years: 8% (34 of 439)

20+ years: 8% (31 of 381)

Age unknown: 11% (1 of 9)

Most Cases Are From the Unvaccinated

Berlin Hit By Measles Outbreak Sean Gallup/Getty Images loading...

The CDC says 95 percent of cases this year are from the "unvaccinated."

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

LIST: Measles Symptoms

LIST: Measles Symptoms Gallery Credit: CANVA

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms