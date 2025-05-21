Comic Butchers Iconic Upstate New York Venue Name, Roasts Region

Matt Rife sold out Upstate New York's biggest venue, but fans weren’t laughing before the show even started. Here’s what he said that had locals ready to cancel him.

Comedian Matt Rife caused controversy while promoting an upcoming sold out show in Upstate New York

Matt Rife Performs In Saratoga, New York

Saratoga Performing Arts Center Facebook Saratoga Performing Arts Center Facebook loading...

Rife bean performing stand-up at 15 and gained early exposure on MTV's Wild 'N Out. His career skyrocketed after his crowd work clips went viral on social media, amassing over 25 million followers across platforms.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

His reels are so popular, Rife is now my mom's favorite young comedian. Fan, like my parents, enjoy Rife's quick wit and charm.

His blend of humor and charisma continues to captivate audiences nationwide. And he hoped to do that in Saratoga.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Matt Rife Causes Controversy In Saratoga, New York

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Rife performed at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on May 18. The day before, he took to social media to promote the event, but he angried locals with how he called Spack, calling it "S-Pack."

"Saratoga Springs. We have a show tomorrow night at the S-Pac, which I told is a venue that everybody in the area loves. I've never been, but people are raving about it," he said.

Take a listen for yourself. Warning, the clip does contain curse words.

Rife Addresses Controversy At Sold Out Show

During his sold out show, Rife addressed his error.

2023 Adult Video News Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

"It's exciting. It's my first time at S-Pack," Rife said before a brief pause. "YA I KNOW HOW ITS F****** SAID NOW."

The crowd erupted with laughter as Rife said he saw the comments about his mispronunciation of SPAC. Rife than proceeded to jokingly make fun of the area.

"I didn't known anyone even lived up here. This is beautiful out here, I was wondering where Albany got all it's heroin. It's quite lovely out here. This is where the filmed all the wrong turn movies."

Below is footage from the show, again watch out for curse words.

Below are iconic acts that have performed at SPAC from the 1970s until today.

SPAC in the 1970's Check out some of the bands that performed at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY in the 70's. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

SPAC in the 80's This is a look back at SPAC, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY in the 1980's Gallery Credit: Karolyi

SPAC in the 90's Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY in the 1990's Gallery Credit: Karolyi