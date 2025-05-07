Massive Social Security Changes Impacting Hudson Valley Residents

Hudson Valley residents continue to deal with significant changes to Social Security.

A social security office in the region in closing.

White Plains Social Security Office Closing

The White Plains Social Security office is scheduled to close by the end of May.

According to the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, the office on South Broadway in White Plains has had long term issues with mold.

Leaders in Westchester County don't agree.

Leaders Fight For Westchester County Social Secruity Office

This week, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins was joined by Congressman George Latimer, veterans, advocates, and local leaders to speak out against the Social Security Administration’s decision to close the White Plains.

"This closure would unfairly burden thousands of Westchester residents — especially seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities — who rely on these hearings for critical benefits. Forcing them to travel to Manhattan or New Haven is not just inconvenient, it’s unjust," Jenkins stated.

Jenkins is disappointed the Social Security Administration rejected his offered to house a social security office in a county-owned space at no cost.

"That’s unacceptable. We’re calling on the federal government to reverse this decision and prioritize access to public services for all. We will continue to fight for what’s right," Jenkins added.

