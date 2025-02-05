Massive Snowstorm Expected Next Week For Hudson Valley

Snow is in the forecast for a few days this week. But, next week could bring a much bigger snowstorm.

Ben Noll predicts most schools in the Hudson Valley will have a snow day on Thursday.

95% Chance Of No School On Thursday

Noll who predicts the weather and school closings for the Hudson Valley currently believes there's a "95% chance of schools closing throughout the Hudson Valley on Thursday.

Snow is expected to start falling before or during Thursday's morning commute. The storm is bringing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain which is expected to cause "big headaches."

Super Bowl Snow

Snow could fall on Saturday night, into Super Bowl Sunday. A few days later, another major snow is expected to impact Hudson Valley residents.

Hudson Valley Residents Told To Prepare For Tuesday Snowstorm

While looking up the forecast for Sunday, I was shocked to see The Weather Channel predicting four to eight inches of snow for Newburgh, New York on Tuesday.

Other parts of the Hudson Valley could get as much as 10 inches of snow!

Below are the current Tuesday snowfall predictions for each local county.

Snowfall Predictions For Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, Greene, Columbia

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Hudson Valley due to Thursday's storm. CLICK HERE to see the latest timeline for Thursday's snow.

