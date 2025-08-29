Police In New York Expected To Issue Over 20,000 Tickets

New Yorkers heading out on the road should expect to see more police than usual patrolling the streets. Here's why.

Police across the state will be continuing their crackdown on dangerous motorists this weekend.

New York Drivers Should Expect To See More Police On Roads

Drivers across New York State will likely see increased police patrols on roads and highways as part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

The campaign actually started in mid-August and runs through Labor Day.

“As family and friends celebrate, we’re stepping up our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe on the road,” Governor Hochul said. “Public safety is my number one priority. Whether you’re heading to a cookout, the beach or the fair, we’re focused on getting you there safely.”

Over 20,000 Tickets Issued Last Year Across New York State

During last year's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, police statewide issued 20,714 tickets for various vehicle and traffic law violations.

Over 4,300 tickets were issued for speeding, and nearly 1,000 tickets were issued for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Gas Prices Down Across New York State

If you are driving this Labor Day weekend, there's good news regarding gas prices.

According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon gas price is $3.15, marking the "cheapest summer" for gas prices since the pandemic.

