Massive Number Of Tourists Choosing Upstate New York Over NYC

Tourism is booming in "unexpected" places in Upstate New York, but declining in New York City.

In late June, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul paused the start of Congestion Pricing "indefinitely."

The plan was set to start on June 30 and would have charged drivers at least $15 to drive south of Central Park in Manhattan. The toll aimed to reduce traffic and improve air quality in New York City. Some of the toll money would go towards enhancing New York City's subway and railway system.

New York City Tourism One Reason For Congestion Pricing Pause

Hochul was concerned with how the toll would impact New York City's economic recovery from the COVID pandemic. Her office believed the plan would cause more people to work from home and stop tourists from driving into New York City.

New York City accounts for about 60 percent of all tourism spending in New York State. Tourism In New York City was down about 7 percent last year compared to 2019, before the COVID pandemic.

Times Square Biggest Tourist Trap In The World

It's possible that people stop flocking to New York City because Times Square has been named the "biggest toursist trap" in the world.

Three other New York State landmarks were recently named among the "worst tourist traps in America." You can find out the rest below.

New York City is also crawling with more bed bugs than most of America.

Tourism Soaring In Catskills, Adirondacks, Central New York

Autumn Day at Sunset Rock lightphoto loading...

While New York City hasn't recovered from the COVID pandemic, areas in Upstate New York are booming with tourists.

"While New York City is usually ahead of the rest of the state, in terms of tourism numbers. right now it’s a bit of the opposite," Empire State Development Executive Director of Tourism Ross Levi told City & State New York.

Tourism spending in Central New York is up over 80 percent, when you compare 2022 to 2019. Tourism is also up over 40 percent in the Catskills and Adirondacks.

Oneida County Sees Biggest Increase

In Central New York, Oneida County has seen tourism increase by 30 percent, the highest of any New York county.

