Massive Ice Volcano Erupts in Upstate New York, Stuns Globally

Did you know that Upstate New York is home to a massive "ice volcano?"

"Ice Volcano" at Letchworth State Park

This ice volcano is located in Letchworth State Park. The state park is found in Livingston County and Wyoming County. The park is about 17 miles long, following the course of the Genesee River.

The ice volcano is found next to the historic Glen Iris Inn, about two miles south of the Castile entrance.

According to Explore Genesee Valley, the ice volcano is:

Caused by a gravity-fed garden fountain built without pumps or motors in 1860. When temperatures plummet, the fountain's water freezes in midair, forming a cone of stunning ice crystals.

Never See The Same Version Twice

Most years the ice volcano appears in early January and can last until late March.

"One of the most impressive parts of the ice volcano is its ever changing size and shape. Weather conditions dictate exactly how tall the fountain becomes each year," Explore Genesee Valleys states. "As temperatures fluctuate, the tall cylinder of ice will fluctuate in response, too. You'll never see the same version twice!"

To form a volcanic shape the fountain needs several days of temperatures well below freezing.

Massive Ice Volcano Erupts In Upstate New York

