Massive Deli Meat Recall Linked To Another Death In New York

Another New Yorker is dead from listeria linked to Boar's Head deli meat.

At least 10 people are dead and 59 have gotten sick from tainted meat that caused Boar's Head to shut down a meat processing plant in Virginia earlier this month.

Boar's Head Recalls Deli Meat

Boar's Head initially recalled 200,000 pounds of deli meat because it may have been adulterated with Listeria in late July.

The initial recall included:

Boar's Head quickly expanded its recall notice from 20,000 pounds of products to 7 million. The updated recall included the following products:

Another New York Resident Dies

On Wednesday, the CDC released its first update on deaths linked to Boar's Head deli meat

There are now ten listeria deaths nationwide linked to the meat, including a second death in New York State.

Other deaths have been reported in New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, New Mexico, South Carolina and Illinois.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes

3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak," the CDC states.

At Least 17 Hospitalized In New York

As of this writing, at least 59 have been hospitalized across 19 states.

New York leads the nation in terms of hospitalizations with 17, according to the CDC.

Key Information About People Who Have Gotten Sick

According to the CDC, the list below has key information about sick people from this outbreak:

Age: Range from 32 to 95 years, Median of 78

Sex: 49% female, 51% male

Race: 77% White, 15% African American/Black, 4% Asian, 4% Other

Ethnicity: 94% non-Hispanic, 6% Hispanic

Almost all, 94 percent, reported eating deli meats. 95 percent said they ate meats sliced at a deli. 59 percent reported eating deli-sliced liverwurst before getting sick.

