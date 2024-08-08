Massive Change For Historic Hudson Valley Waterfront Restaurant

A beloved waterfront restaurant in the Hudson Valley has new owners and a major menu change.

As a Newburgh resident, before my Pickleball injury, you could often find me enjoying the great bars and restaurants along the Newburgh waterfront.

For example, I love the nightlife at Billy Joes, the seafood at Captain Jakes, Blu Pointe's espresso martinis, the vibe at The Jet Set, the sushi at Akasaka, the food and atmosphere at the Beso Taco Bar and the delicious food with scenic views at The River Grill.

The River Grill Closes Down

Last month, I was shocked and disappointed when a friend told me that The River Grill closed down.

"Where delicious cuisine meets scenic views," the eatery's Facebook states.

It turns out that The River Grill closed down in June.

Reason For Closure

As of June 3, the Mallia family gave the business to new owners.

"As of today, The Mallia family is no longer the owners of The River Grill. It has been an honor to serve the Hudson Valley for 24 years as one of the original Newburgh waterfront restaurants. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," the family wrote on Facebook. "Wishing the new owners much success!"

Reopening With New Owners, New Menu

New owners took to Facebook this week to confirm a major transformation.

"We are transforming our restaurant’s cuisine to offer you the finest indian dishes! Join us for an unforgettable culinary journey featuring rich flavors, aromatic spices, and authentic recipes. We can’t wait to share this new chapter with you and look forward to serving you the best of Indian cuisine," the new owners wrote on Facebook.

The eatery's new menu is available now. CLICK HERE to view the updated menu.

