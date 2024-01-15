Massive Amount Of More Cereal, Snacks Sold in New York May Kill
Health officials are sounding the alarm regarding more cereals, bars and snacks that could cause "fatal infections."
Quaker Oats is extending last month's granola recall.
Update: Quaker Issues Revised Recall Notice with Additional Products Due to Possible Health Risk
The Quaker Oats Company just announced an expansion of the December 15, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks.
Below is information on the new product recalls:
Updated Quaker Recall
New products include the apple and strawberry flavors of its Chewy Granola Bars, the Cap'n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal bar, and the Cap'n Crunch instant oatmeal, among others.
The recall is because the products may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the FDA.
"Salmonella (is) an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA states.
Here is more information regarding the December recall:
Quaker Oats Recall December 2023
All of the recalled products were sold in New York State and across the nation.
Anyone with these products should toss them immediately, health officials say.