Many Sodas, Drinks Now Banned In New York State
An ingredient in some drinks is being banned by the FDA over health concerns.
In November 2023, Hudson Valley Post announced the FDA proposed to revoke the regulation authorizing the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in food.
FDA Bans BVO In Drinks
Then on Tuesday, the FDA announced that BVO will no longer be allowed in food and drinks sold in the United States.
The ban goes into effect on August 2. The ban was issued because BVO is "no longer considered safe."
The move comes after California banned BVO.
What Is BVO
Brominated vegetable oil (BVO) is a vegetable oil that is modified with bromine.
"The agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the potential for adverse health effects in humans," the FDA stated in a press release.
Some studies found that BVO is "toxic" to the thyroid, officials say.
What Is BVO Used For
BVO is used in soda to stop citrus flavoring from separating from the beverage and floating to the top of the drink. It also helps citrus-flavored drinks maintain their citrus taste.
Found In Over 70 Protects Sold In The United States
Many beverage makers already reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient. According to the FDA, many soda companies already reformulated their recipes to replace BVO with a different ingredient.
However, some sodas sold in New York still contain the additive.
In fact, BVO is used in at least 70 sodas and sports drinks sold in the United States, according to Food Safety News.
