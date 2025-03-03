Many On Strike In New York State Have Been Fired, May Be Arrested

Striking New Yorkers have been told they have been fired.

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the strike by prison guards at New York State prisons was over.

Deal Reached To End Corrections Officer Strike In New York State

The settlement reached with the help of a mediator addresses many of the guards' concerns including dangerous conditions, staffing shortages and forced overtime, officials say.

Working with a mediator, we have reached a consent award to address many of the concerns raised by correction officers, put DOCCS back on the path to safe operations, respect the rights of incarcerated individuals and prevent future unsanctioned work stoppages," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a statement. "My top priority is the safety of all New Yorkers, and for the past 11 days, I have deployed every possible State resource to protect the well-being of correction officers, the incarcerated population and local communities across New York."

The deal also reportedly includes temporary increases in overtime pay and the suspension of a state law limiting the use of solitary confinement, which they say made prison less safe.

Some Correction Officers Not Pleased With Deal

However, some corrections officers did not return to work despite a tentative agreement to end their strike.

Those still on strike over the weekend reported the deal didn't address the concerns about safety and security at correctional facilities.

Strike Workers Told They Will Be Fired

Over the weekend, striking workers were warned about a “termination of employee notice” if they didn't return to work by Sunday.

The warning also stated that officers would lose healthcare, backdated to the date that officers went on strike.

Many corrections officers across New York State, including about 70 at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility refused to return to work, News 10 Albany reports.

“Any employee absent from work without authorization for 10 consecutive workdays shall be deemed to have resigned from his position if he has not provided a satisfactory explanation for such absence on or before the 11th workday following the commencement of such unauthorized absence,” Commissioner of DOCCS, Daniel Martuscello said in a letter, according to News 10 Albany.

Striking Workers Will Be Fired By Monday

In an updated post, Martuscello confirmed striking workers will be let go and lost healthcare.

"My message to you is this -- this is your final push. Monday, March 3, anyone who remains on strike will have their's and their dependent's healthcare removed retroactive to the first day they were AWOL, and you will not be eligible for COBRA," Martuscello stated.

