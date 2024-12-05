Many From Upstate New York Getting Free Chick-fil-A For 1 Year, Do You Qualify

Chick-fil-A is giving many Upstate New York residents free Chick-fil-A for one year! Do you qualify?

The promotion is in honor of a new location opening up in Upstate New York.

Chick-Fil-A Finally Opens In Albany, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Chick-Fil A To Offer Free Meals For "Local Heroes"

In honor of the new store, Chick-fil-A Central Avenue & Colvin Avenue is recognizing 100 local heroes who make "an impact in the Albany area" by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

"I feel very fortunate that my journey with Chick-fil-A has brought me and my family to the Empire State," Chick-fil-A Albany owner Michael Gray said in a press release. "For the community that has welcomed us so warmly, I hope to make my restaurant the most caring restaurant in the Capital Region, with our delicious food, unique career opportunities and culture of care!”

In 2023, two full Chick-Fil-A restaurants opened up in the Captial Region.

Chick-Fil-A Opening In Clifton Park, New York

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Chick-Fil-A Opening In North Greenbush, New York

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Want to make your own Chick-fil-A sauce? Find out how below:

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Below are the top 12 most popular dining options in America. I'm not gonna lie, the top choice shocked me! What do you think?

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

Keep Reading: