Despite New York continuing the reopening process, state officials announced a number of popular businesses must stay closed and large gatherings are still banned.

Friday marks two weeks since the Central New York North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions started Phase 1 of the reopening process. Officials from those regions expected to enter Phase 2 on Friday, but it appears Cuomo has put that on hold.

On Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed a graphic about what Phase 2 entails.

The new graphic about Phase 2 listed the following businesses:

Phase 2

All Office-Based Jobs





Real Estate Services





Retail- In-Store Shopping





Limited Barbershop and Hair Salon Services

Late Friday morning, New York State officials provided more details and guidelines for what Phase 2 of the reopening plan entails.

Also on Friday, the governor's office announced the following businesses must remain closed:

Malls

Specifically, any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease; however, any stores located within shopping malls, which have their own external entrances open to the public, separate from the general mall entrance (e.g. strip malls), may open;

Dine-in and on-premise restaurant or bar service

Excluding take-out or delivery for off-premise consumption;

Large gathering/event venues, including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience

Gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes

Except for remote or streaming services

Video lottery and casino gaming facilities

Movie theaters

Except for drive-ins

Places of Public Amusement

Whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions.