A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona, was staying at a home in the Town of Crawford, New York

Wanted Arizona Man Found In Orange County, New York

On Wednesday, August 10, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to the home and could not find the man. However, police did learn new information about where the man might be in the Town of Crawford.

A short time later, the man turned himself into the Town of Crawford Police Department. He was arrested without incident.

Wanted Arizona Man Has Found in Crawford, New York Has Ties To Montogomery, New York

Casey Espinoza, 43, of Arizona and Montgomery, New York was arrested as a fugitive of justice, police say.

"He is wanted on 3 separate arrest warrants from Pima County, Arizona," the Town of Crawford Police Department stated.

The warrants are for:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Theft of transportation

Attempted burglary in the first degree

Burglary in the second degree

Burglary in the third degree

Possession of a deadly weapon

Theft

Wanted Arizona Man Arranged in Middletown, New York

Espinoza was arranged in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to Orange County jail while he waits to be sent to Arizona.

