Man Arrested After Upstate New York Teen Drives Drunk With 9 Passengers

A drunk teenager is accused of driving over 100 MPH with many children inside a small car. Two were wedged in the trunk.

Over the weekend, New York State Police announced an Albany man was arrested following an investigation into a 16-year-old who was found driving drunk with nine passengers.

Drunk driver with 9 passengers, two in the trunk, stopped in New Lebanon for going over 100, NYSP

On July 23, 2023, New York State Police from the New Lebanon barracks arrested a 16-year-old for four counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated Leandra’s Law, a class E felony. Because of the teen's age, the teen's name wasn't released.

While patrolling State Route 20 in the town of New Lebanon, troopers observed a 2019 Honda Civic allegedly traveling over 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

During the traffic stop, police determined that the 16-year-old driver was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, police say.

Drunk Teen In Civic Driving With 9 In Car, 2 In Trunk

The vehicle also contained nine juvenile passengers, four of which were under the age of 16, according to New York State Police.

Two of the passengers were wedged into the trunk of the small Honda Civic, officials say.

The unnamed driver was issued the appropriate tickets returnable to the town of New Lebanon court and all juveniles were turned over to their responsible guardians.

Albany, New York Man Accused Of Throwing Party For Underage

New York State Police just announced 24-year-old Daquan R. Willams of Albany was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police allege Willaims used social media to advertise a party that drew several underage attendees, including the unnamed 16-year-old driver and passengers.

Troopers say the 16-year-old was driving back from a party thrown by Williams in Nassau, New York.

Williams was issued an appearance ticket.

