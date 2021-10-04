Major Construction at Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Sparks Questions
Hudson Valley residents are puzzled after seeing major construction outside "the best Diner in the whole wide world."
Last Thursday, Hudson Valley Post was shocked to see major construction outside Alexis Diner in Newburgh.
The majority of the parking lot is closed as construction crews work in the parking lot.
Photos show large holes dug out in the parking lot.
The good news, the diner, that one Alexis customer called the best in the world, remains open.
A spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the diner is open and diners can find limited parking in the back of the eatery.
However, the spokesperson did not give a reason for the construction. We were promised a callback Friday morning about the construction, but as of Monday, the diner has yet to comment.
Some residents believe the construction crew is working on the sewer pipes. One reader told Hudson Valley post the pavement was marked up for a while and that's where they dug up.
Another reader told us they've heard there have been sewage issues in the area with some complaining of a sewage smell.
Others believe constant potholes around 9W and Route 32 are due to the sewage problems.