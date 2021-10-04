Major Construction at Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Sparks Questions

Hudson Valley residents are puzzled after seeing major construction outside "the best Diner in the whole wide world."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

Last Thursday, Hudson Valley Post was shocked to see major construction outside Alexis Diner in Newburgh.

The majority of the parking lot is closed as construction crews work in the parking lot.

Photos show large holes dug out in the parking lot.

The good news, the diner, that one Alexis customer called the best in the world, remains open.

A spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the diner is open and diners can find limited parking in the back of the eatery.

However, the spokesperson did not give a reason for the construction. We were promised a callback Friday morning about the construction, but as of Monday, the diner has yet to comment.

Some residents believe the construction crew is working on the sewer pipes. One reader told Hudson Valley post the pavement was marked up for a while and that's where they dug up.

Another reader told us they've heard there have been sewage issues in the area with some complaining of a sewage smell.

Others believe constant potholes around 9W and Route 32 are due to the sewage problems.