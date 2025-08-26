New Yorkers Worried As Some Packages Won’t Be Delivered

Some New Yorkers may not get some of their mail this week as postal delays hit the state, leaving residents scrambling for answers.

Postal services around the world are halting some deliveries to the U.S. due to confusion about new import duties on parcels.

Global Mail Carriers Suspend U.S. Deliveries

Global mail carriers based in Britain, France, Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and Germany are among those temporarily suspending shipments to the U.S. starting this week.

Officials say the shipments will remain halted until each country can retool its own systems to comply with President Donald Trump's new rules. Letters and documents shouldn't be impacted.

President Trump Ends Trade Loophole

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order abolishing the trade loophole that had allowed goods valued under $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free.

Under new rules, personal gifts worth less than $100 will still be duty-free, but all other packages will face the same tariffs as imports from their country of origin.

CNBC reports that because the new rules "lack clear procedures," postal services across the world are stopping shipments to the United States.

DHL is Also Stopping Shipments

One of the world's biggest courier companies, DHL, confirmed it has also stopped accepting packages containing goods from business customers into the U.S.

The reason for these anticipated temporary restrictions is new processes required by U.S. authorities for postal shipping, which differ from the previously applicable regulations. Key questions remain unresolved, particularly regarding how and by whom customs duties will be collected in the future, what additional data will be required, and how the data transmission to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be carried out," DHL said in a press release.

