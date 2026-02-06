Loaded Gun Pointed At New York School Bus In Deadly Road Rage

A Hudson Valley teen is accused of pointing a gun at a school bus with special needs kids inside.

New York State Police received a walk-in complaint on Wednesday regarding an alleged menacing incident involving a firearm that occurred on the Taconic State Parkway southbound near Exit 3 in the Town of Mount Pleasant.

SP: Mahopac man arrested after pointing a handgun at a school bus driver

Police were told a school bus driver was the victim of a road rage incident involving the operator of another vehicle.

At the time, the school bus had three special-needs children on board, as well as the bus driver and a bus monitor.

Police soon found the alleged driver of the other car. 19-year-old Michael L. Alarcon of Mahopac is accused of pointing a handgun at the bus driver. Police also allege the teen was driving with a suspended New York State driver’s license.

Mahopac Teen Arrested After "Road Rage" Incident On Taconic

Police found the gun in the teen's car. The gun was loaded, according to police.

Alarcon was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (loaded firearm), a class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (ammunition feeding device), a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (defaced for concealment), a class D felony

Menacing 2nd (weapon), a class A misdemeanor

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, class A misdemeanors

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd, an unclassified misdemeanor

Alarcon is currently awaiting arraignment before the Town of Mount Pleasant Court.

New York State Police would like to recognize the Westchester County Real Time Crime (RTC) Center, whose critical assistance played a key role in the successful location of the suspect vehicle.

