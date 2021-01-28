Lower Hudson Valley Teacher Raped Student in School

The mother says the Lower Hudson Valley teacher "manipulated" her daughter, stripping "her of hope."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that former New Rochelle High School teacher John Fraioli was sentenced to six months of shock incarceration with 10 years of sex offender probation for engaging in sexual acts with a student.

“You stripped her of hope. You took full advantage of her vulnerability," the victim's mother said. "You manipulated her. You used her. You preyed upon her…. My only hope is that in time she will be able to overcome the abuse you inflicted. My biggest fear is that she may not.”

Fraioli pleaded guilty on Oct.13, 2020, to committing a criminal sex act and rape, relating to sexual acts with a teenage female student that took place in the school building and at his home in White Plains.

“Even though I logically know I'm not to blame I still spent most days wondering if I could have done something different. I've had so many days, months, almost two years now wasted on unnecessary feelings of guilt, shame and embarrassment over something that wasn't my fault," the victim stated.

Fraioli also had to surrender his New York State teaching license and will be required to register as a sex offender. He is due back in court on May 11 for a hearing to determine his sex offender risk level. Fraioli was initially arrested by New Rochelle Police in May 2019.

Least Obedient Dog Breeds

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest