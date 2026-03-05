Massive Wall Crumbles On Car In Hudson Valley, New York

A large wall collapsed directly onto a vehicle with a person inside.

A 40-foot wall fell onto a car with a person sitting inside the vehicle in the Hudson Valley.

Large Wall Falls On Car In Westchester County, New York

An investigation is still underway into what triggered a wall collapse in Yonkers on Wednesday.

According to authorities, a roughly 40-foot by 10-foot section of retaining wall fell onto a car at the corner of Landscape Avenue and Caryl Avenue, near the Bronx border.

It remains unclear why a section of an exterior retaining wall, measuring approximately 40 feet long and 10 feet high, suddenly gave way.

The impact sent mounds of dirt and debris from a home's front yard onto the street.

Person Inside Car At The Time

An unnamed man was sitting inside the car at the time of the wall collapse.

Witnesses and officials say he was able to escape the wreckage just as first responders arrived at the scene.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors said they heard a series of loud "booms" as the rocks fell.

Caryl Avenue is a major route for school buses in Yonkers. It was temporarily closed, forcing bus reroutes for Yonkers Public Schools.

