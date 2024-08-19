A veteran female reporter says she was body slammed and more just outside her office.

Kelly Dillon took to TikTok to explain she was the victim of a vicious random attack on the street near her newsroom in Lower Manhattan.

Reporter Attacked In New York City

Kelly Dillon/TikTok

Dillon is a news and traffic radio reporter at 1010 WINS. She says she was leaving work at midnight Thursday, walking on Hudson and King Streets, when her attacker grabbed her hair and physically body-slammed her onto the pavement.

"They grabbed my hair so tightly, then quite literally body-slammed me onto the pavement,” Dillon says in her TikTok video. “It happened so, so quickly.”

Dillon has been a journalist in New York City for the past 20 years.

Kelly Dillon/TikTok

The unknown attacker then took off. She described her attacker as a "tiny thin" man who's "clearly in shape."

“I’m not shocked because this kind of crime is the new norm in New York City,” Dillon said. “It just seemed like another day, another attack. That was the energy I was feeling.”

Dillon went to a nearby hospital where she says she was treated for a concussion and a "hole" in her elbow.

Dillon told her story on social media hoping other women with similar stories would come forward.

Kelly Dillon/TikTok

"I am putting out the call: If you find this video, and you’re a woman, and you’ve been assaulted or attacked in the streets of New York City … please, reach out to me,” she said. “Please contact me. I want to start telling these stories

You can email her at kelly@kellydillon.com.

