Longstanding Ulster County Gun Show Canceled

A longstanding gun show in Ulster County has been canceled. Recent mass shootings in New York State and across the nation forced officials to cancel the show.

On Thursday, David Petronis, the President of the New EastCoast Arms Collector Associates Gun Show (NEACA), confirmed the NEACA Saugerties Gun Show which was scheduled for later this month in Saugerties, New York was canceled.

Saugerties, New York Gun Show Canceled

“Taking into consideration the recent events of gun violence, both here in NY, and the tragic event in Texas, to continue with this gun show would have been irresponsible and insensitive to all those who recently lost loved ones, " Petronis said. "Although this recent carnage was perpetrated by what appears to be deraigned individuals who stood behind these weapons and carried out these killings, I agree this may not be the best of times to hold our NEACA Gun Show in Saugerties, especially while our nation is still healing from these tragic events."

The decision to cancel was said to be a mutual agreement between the Town of Saugerties and the gun show promoter.

"I know feelings are intense and near breaking points about these senseless shootings, and I don't want to be the catalyst in bringing any violence to this great little town," Petronis said. "Making money isn’t everything and this is the responsible thing for us as a show promoter to do".

Father's Day Weekend Gun Show in Ulster County Canceled

The NEACA Saugerties Gun Show was scheduled to be held on June 18 and June 19, Father's Day weekend, in Saugerties.

"I personally have been contacted by various citizens of this fine village of Saugerties about their concerns (about) holding our Gun Show here on Father’s Day weekend. Even with my very staunch support of our Second Amendment Rights, and knowing we have the right to pursue our contract with the Town to hold our show, at this moment in time I feel canceling and possibly rescheduling our show to a later time period or (another) venue, is the right thing to do," Petronis added.

Cancelation Praised By Saugerties Town Supervisor

Saugerties Town Supervisor Fred Costello praised the decision to cancel the show.

"This speaks volumes to the integrity of Mr. Petronis and demonstrates his solemn respect to the families of those who have lost loved ones to the recent gun violence here in NY and Texas," Costello stated.

