Long Island Teen Nearly Freezes To Death Hiking Upstate New York

The teen was found hiking in snowy conditions with "his pants frozen to his legs."

The New York State DEC confirmed rescuing a Long Island teen who was hiking in Greene County, New York just after Thanksgiving.

Long Island Teen Needs Help In Greene County, New York

On Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a parent concerned about their son hiking Indian Head.

Forest Ranger Peterson was able to speak with the 18-year-old from Long Island. The teen told the forest ranger he was hiking on a snowy trail that wasn't packed down.

According to the DEC, the teen also noted he was "tired, wet and cold. " Ranger Peterson convinced the hiker to turn around and start heading back to the trailhead rather than attempt the summit.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Hunter, Greene County, New York

"The subject was hiking without snowshoes despite up to three feet of snow in some spots and did not have winter hiking boots, a hat, gloves, or moisture-wicking layers. Hikers are reminded to check weather and trail conditions and to always be prepared with the proper equipment before heading out," the DEC states.

When rangers found the teen the DEC notes "his pants were frozen to the his legs."

The unnamed teen was treated at the scene for mild hypothermia and helped to the trailhead.

