Legendary New York Sandwich Shop Among Best In America

Food experts say this New York sandwich spot is unbeatable—find out what makes it #1 and why even Anthony Bourdain gave it his stamp of approval.

When it comes to sandwiches, New York State reigns supreme. In fact, 14 of the most iconic sandwiches are made in New York.

What's The Best Sandwich Shop In New York State?

Where can you find the best sandwich shop you can find in the Empire State? Well, our friends at Chowhound just figured that out.

This one might not be a surprise.

Katz's Delicatessen in NYC

According to Chowhound, Kat's Deli is the best sandwich maker in New York.

"Some say it's an overpriced tourist trap, but the pastrami connoisseurs of the world understand the juicy cuts offered at Katz's Deli are elite," Chowhound states. "What's more, Katz's Delicatessen was Anthony Bourdain-approved, which is a major stamp of approval."

Chowhound even found a positive for the long lines you'll likely encounter, it will only help you get hungrier, which will "maximize" your experience.

Katz's Delicatessen Makes the Best Sandwich In New York

Another publication agrees that Katz's Deli makes the best sandwich in New York

