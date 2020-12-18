Large Drug Ring Arrest In Columbia County

This investigation remains ongoing.

On Wednesday December 16,the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested six suspects for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking ring in Columbia County.

The individuals that are reportedly facing charges are: 29-year-old Duhamel Johnson of Philmont for conspiracy in the second degree, a class B felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell , a class B felony, tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, and criminal facilitation in the second degree, a class C felony.

42-year-old Jamar Johnson of Greenport for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor and conspiracy in the 4th degree, a class E felony.

24-year-old Rebecca Machado of Hudson for criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and conspiracy in the 4th degree, a class E felony.

31-year-old Gregory Kelsey of Greenport for criminal sale of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, conspiracy in the 4th degree, a class E felony.

41-year-old Marcy Trow of Hudson for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, a class B felony.

30-year-old Davon Simon of Rensselaer for operating as major trafficker a class A-I felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, a class A-I felony, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, a class B felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, a class A-II felony.

Out of this group, Duhamel Johnson, Jamar Johnson , Rebecca Machado, Gregory Kelsey, and Marcy Trow were arraigned before the town of Claverack Court and will reappear on January 21.

Davon Smith was also arraigned at the same court, but was remanded to the Columbia County jail without bail. He was scheduled for court today (December 18).