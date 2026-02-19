Scary Upstate New York Fire Kills Two In Overnight Tragedy

An early morning blaze claimed two lives in the Hudson Valley. We've got the heartbreaking details just released by police.

New York State Police are investigating a fatal fire in Sullivan County.

Fatal Residential Fire Under Investigation in Sullivan County

It happened last Thursday around 2:30 a.m. at 10 Rustic Inn Lane, Apartment 3, in the hamlet of Yulan, Town of Highland, Sullivan County. Police didn't confirm the details about the fatal fire until late Wednesday.

Two people were found dead inside the apartment. Both were found inside the first-floor apartment and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police identified them as:

George L. Argento, age 65, of Brooklyn, NY

Yerim Goh, age 62, of Yulan, NY

Deaths Don't Appear Suspicious, But Investigation Continues

Police say their deaths are not "considered suspicious at this time." Their cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and thermal burns, police say.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire originated in the northwest corner of the apartment. Several electric space heaters were observed inside the residence.

The structure is a three-apartment building.

Argento and Goh were found near each other in a room on the first-floor.

"The investigation remains ongoing pending final fire analysis," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the New York State Police at SP Liberty."

