Upstate New York Sexual Predator Tried To Rape Young Girl, Police

A "sexual predator" is back behind bars after a chilling investigation in the Hudson Valley.

Police in the Hudson Valley say a Level-3 sex offender was arrested trying to rape a young girl.

Level-3 Sex Offender Arrested In Monticello, Sullivan County, New York

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public.

The Village of Monticello Police Department announced the arrest of 53-year-old Ralph Michael Champlain on Tuesday.

Champlain, a Level-3 sex offender, was charged on Sunday with attempted rape in the second degree and attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor in the first degree, both felonies.

Police say Champlain was arrested following an investigation, after information was received by the Village of Monticello Police that Champlain was communicating on Instagram with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Officials allege he was trying to get the girl to come over to his Monticello home to have sex with him and sent photos of his penis to the person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

"Champlain is listed as a Level 3 sex Offender in the NYS Sex Offender Registry following a 2005 conviction of Sexual abuse in the 1st degree for engaging in sexual contact with an individual less than 11 years old," the Village of Monticello Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Champlain is deemed a "sexual predator" on the New York State Sex Offender database. He served 7 years in prison for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in 2004.

Champlain was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court before Judge Douglas Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

